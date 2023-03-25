 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars and Golden Globes is sweet, but it is still about power

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

It's not just India's rising soft power, but also our growing "hard power" that is making the world sit up and take notice.

A still from 'Naatu Naatu' - the Golden Globe Award and Oscar-winning song in S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR'. From the time that "Awara hun" captivated listeners across the Soviet Union, Egypt and other parts of the world, popular Indian music has often been the country’s best brand ambassador.

The whole world is jiving to the tune of the lad song, Naatu naatu. Okay, that may be an exaggeration but from TikTok videos it is evident that the Telugu-song composed by M.M. Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for the movie RRR, has caught the fancy of music lovers in countries like Kenya, Japan, the US, Germany, Egypt, besides of course getting every Indian up on his feet.

The critics may carp about how the song is hardly the best to have come out of India and that even Keeravani has made far better numbers. But that hardly matters. The fact is, having won two big global awards - Golden Globe and Oscar - in the last two months, it is currently the anthem of the nation. Till of course the next peppy number comes along.

At a time when a short seller’s report had brought much notoriety to Indian markets, it also dilutes some of the ensuing negativity.

From the time that "Awara hun" composed by Shankar Jaikishan and sung by Mukesh captivated listeners across the Soviet Union, Egypt and other parts of the world, popular Indian music has often been the country’s best brand ambassador. Five years ago on a balmy evening at an Iranian restaurant in Manhattan, a wonderful Armenian lady sang "mera joota hai Japani" for us. She may have skipped a note or two, but the emotion was irreproachable. Over dinner she told us how she had loved and learnt the songs after watching the movie as a child.