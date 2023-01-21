 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' breaks Spotify record

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

'Flowers', the lead song of Miley Cyrus' latest album 'Endless Summer Vacation', celebrates singlehood.

'Flowers' is also topping charts in the UK and Australia. (@MileyCyrus/Twitter)

Miley Cyrus' new song Flowers, an energetic track about, singlehood, smashed records this week --from Spotify to music charts.

On the audio streaming app, it emerged as the most streamed song ever in a week, shattering the record set by BTS song Butter.

Flowers was streamed 101,838,799 times on Spotify, since it debuted on January 12.

"She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records," Spotify announced on Twitter. "@MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history."

The 30-year-old popstar responded by thanking Spotify and her fans .

 

 