Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' breaks Spotify record

Miley Cyrus' new song Flowers, an energetic track about, singlehood, smashed records this week --from Spotify to music charts.

On the audio streaming app, it emerged as the most streamed song ever in a week, shattering the record set by BTS song Butter.

Flowers was streamed 101,838,799 times on Spotify, since it debuted on January 12.

"She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records," Spotify announced on Twitter. "@MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history."

The 30-year-old popstar responded by thanking Spotify and her fans .

Flowers, the lead song of Cyrus' latest album Endless Summer Vacation, was on top of the U.K. Official Singles Chart and the Australian ARIA Singles Chart.

Flowers has been described as a classic empowering break-up song “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand,” Cyrus says in the track. “I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand." It has drawn comparisons with Bruno Mars song When I Was Your Man. In the track, Cyrus' fans have identified several clues about her ex-husband, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. There is speculation that the song video was shot in a mansion where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on her with multiple women. Cyrus shot to fame with the 2006 Disney channel sitcom Hannah Montana, in which she played a teenager leading a double life as a popstar and a regular school student. Since then, she has released several hit songs, including Party in the USA and Wrecking Ball. She also appeared in romantic-drama film The Last Song alongside Hemsworth in 2010.

