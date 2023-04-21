 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan | Why is Salman Khan so popular?

Manik Sharma
Apr 22, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Salman Khan makes what he likes, which, ironically also makes him critic-, flop- and possibly even PR-proof.

Salman Khan in Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. (Image source: Screen grab/Salman Khan Films)

Salman Khan has recently featured in as many memes as he has in iconic cinematic moments; his mic-dropping cameo in the blockbuster Pathaan, crudely counteracting the dance hook in ‘Naiyo Lagda’ that looks more like an awkward sit-up. In-between these highlights, he has also managed to anger the creative community, by claiming that streaming has begun to push the boundaries of decency and must therefore be reined in.

Salman resumes his prodigiously unique filmography this week with a typically over-the-top, shrill and noisy film that looks like a remake of any one of his previous roles. That, however, can’t be counted as flaw. For unlike his compatriots and fellow superstars Shah Rukh and Aamir, Salman has never quite dallied with creative failure, because he has also, stubbornly, never entertained the spectre of art. He makes what he likes, which, ironically also makes him critic-, flop- and possibly even PR-proof.

Has Khan not done good films? Of course, he has. Khamoshi, Maine Pyaar Kiya, the cult Andaz Apna Apna, and of course Hum Apke Hain Kaun, are all windows into the charm, if also the limited range of an actor, who has commodified cinema to bend it to his strengths. He has never been suspected of profundity, the kind of exclamatory craft that propels you to a level of greatness few have seen before, and yet he commands a popularity that is as beguiling as it is stolid. Both Aamir and Shah Rukh have, on the other hand, earned their mettle as actors, craftsmen before the celebrity that attaches itself to each. And yet, it’s Salman's stardom that, in retrospect, feels the most resolute, shouldered by the kind of wattage that has been earned, not necessarily by creating a sensorial vision but by embodying a kind of obdurate persona that lives outside the purview of social or artistic critique.