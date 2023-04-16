 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Jubilee’ actor Wamiqa Gabbi: ‘When Niloufer’s role came back to me, I was so happy’

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Apr 16, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays to perfection a courtesan-turned-actor of the 1940s-50s Bombay Hindi cinema in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’, on learning acting on the job, being first rejected for the role, and working with Vishal Bhardwaj next.

Wamiqa Gabbi in the Amazon Prime Video period drama series 'Jubilee'.

She’s worked across multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam, but her performance as Niloufer Qureshi in Jubilee has won Wamiqa Gabbi unprecedented love and accolades. Gabbi was previously seen in the web-series Grahan (2021) and Mai (2022), Malayalam film Godha (2017) and Punjabi film Kali Jotta (2023).

In Vikramaditya Motwane’s 10-episode series Jubilee (Prime Video), the 29-year-old actress plays a courtesan from Lucknow who uses her feminine guile and self-confidence to scale the ladder in the burgeoning Hindi film industry of late 1940s-early 1950s Bombay. Gabbi spoke about her latest work and how she landed the part of Niloufer even after being rejected initially. Edited excerpts:

In Jubilee, you are playing Niloufer who, when she needs to seduce men or when she is acting in the movies, is playing other characters. How did you prepare for this role?