IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: E-auction to go on till 6 pm today; winners to be announced on June 13

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the release of invitation to tender for the media rights cycle. The overall base price of the media rights is estimated at Rs 32,890 crore.
IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: The media rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest cricketing properties in the world, sees bidding for the next cycle of 2023-2027 from top broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) players on June 12.
On March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the release of invitation to tender for the media rights cycle, which is divided into four categories. The overall base price of the media rights is estimated at Rs 32,890 crore.
On February 1, day one of the Indian Premier League auction, the ten franchises spent Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) to acquire 74 players.
The bidding for the media rights cycle, which begins today, is expected to be held in two phases. Bidding for TV and digital rights will be held on Day One, while the remaining rights, which include non-exclusive digital rights and global rights will be held on June 13.
It is estimated that IPL media rights have crossed Rs 40,000 crore so far. This means the media rights value of the league has more than doubled as compared to 2018-2022 media rights value that was won by Star India for Rs 16,347 crore for TV and digital rights.
Punit Goenka had also said, "IPL certainly is the big kicker and we are evaluating what our options are with the right strategies.". He believes that its only when rights start that you have to pay for them, until then, they are only instruments like bank guarantee etc.
Zee's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka during the call had said that post winning the media rights, winner doesn't have to pay any money or a large sum of money upfront. "It's only when the rights start you have to pay for them, until then are only instruments like bank guarantee etc," he had said.
Zee Entertainment - one of the players participating in the e-auction for IPL media rights during its Q4 FY22 conference call had said that the company has the capability to compete with both deep-pocketed as well as international brands.
According to people keeping track of the IPL media rights auction, winners will be announced after the entire bidding process is complete including bundles C and D which are scheduled for June 13.
Media Rights cycle of 2023-2027 to have 4 bundles. Check details of Bundle A, B,C, and D here:
Participants during the e-auction for IPL's media rights can make incremental bids of over Rs 50 lakh for each bid. According to the rules for bidding during the e-auction, winner of package 1 will have the right to rebid for package 2 and winner of package 2 will have the right to rebid for package 3.
The names of the bidders will not be disclosed during the process and only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in E-auction.
E-auction likely to go on till 6 PM today. The names of the bidders during the e-auction process will not be disclosed, and only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in the auction process.
Zee Enterprises is unlikely to bid for TV rights and may go for Bundle B/package 2 which includes digital rights for Indian subcontinent for all games. As the two companies are likely to finish the merger process in the coming months, Zee may not compete with Sony/Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for the broadcast rights.
As per reports,Sony is bidding under the name Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited for Bundle A which is TV rights for all games for the Indian sub-continent.
The media rights bidding which will take place through an e-auction process will be conducted by e-auction platform Mjunction, a joint venture between Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Bidders will place their bids from their respective places, and names of the bidders will not be displayed while the process is on. Bidders will have 30 minutes to make a counter against the highest bid. The highest bidding price will be displayed on the screen.
-Brokerage firm Elara Securities expects the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023-28 period to soar three-to-four times to Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, highlighting the trailblazing growth of the cash-rich domestic T20 cricket tournament.
-IPL broadcasting rights in the previous cycle of 2018-22 grew four-fold to Rs 16,300 crore. IPL is a franchise-based cricket league of 10 teams played every year that draws cricketers from across the world.
- “Cricket may continue to enjoy such sheer dominance in India, medium term, propped by large-lucrative properties such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thus, expect IPL renewal to underpin media rights growth in India, medium term,” ElaraSecurities said in a note on June 7. Read More
The first two years of the media rights will see 74 games. This will move up to 84 matches in the next two years. The number of matches are expected to increase to 94 matches in the last year of the media rights cycle.
Digital media rights value is expected to see 6-7x growth in the next media rights cycle versus the previous cycle of 2018-2022. One reason for this is strong viewership growth on digital. Over the years, the digital viewership of IPL has grown from 327 million in FY20 to 421 million in FY22. Compare this with TV viewership ― it dropped from 462 million in FY20 to 380 million in FY22.
-The base price of TV rights has been set at Rs 18,130 crore for 74 games which is expected to touch Rs 24,400 crore
-Digital rights, which is at the base price of Rs 12,210 crore, is estimated to reach Rs 21,900 crore for the upcoming media rights cycle 2023-2027.
The IPL media rights auction will begin with the first two bundles which includes TV and digital rights. Bundle A includes television rights for all games for the Indian subcontinent and Bundle B includes digital rights for Indian subcontinent for all games.
The media rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest cricketing properties in the world, seesbidding for the next cycle of 2023-2027 from top broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) players on June 12, 2022. Read More
The media rights auction of IPL, one of the most sought-after properties, seesparticipation from companies such asZee Entertainment, Viacom18, Disney Star, Sony Pictures Television Networks, and SUN TV, according to reports
|Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the IPL Media Right Auction 2022 today on June 12, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!