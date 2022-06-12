IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: E-auction to go on till 6 pm today; winners to be announced on June 13

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: The media rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest cricketing properties in the world, sees bidding for the next cycle of 2023-2027 from top broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) players on June 12.

On March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the release of invitation to tender for the media rights cycle, which is divided into four categories. The overall base price of the media rights is estimated at Rs 32,890 crore.

On February 1, day one of the Indian Premier League auction, the ten franchises spent Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) to acquire 74 players.

The bidding for the media rights cycle, which begins today, is expected to be held in two phases. Bidding for TV and digital rights will be held on Day One, while the remaining rights, which include non-exclusive digital rights and global rights will be held on June 13.