IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: E-auction to go on till 6 pm today; winners to be announced on June 13

Moneycontrol News
Jun 12, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: On March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the release of invitation to tender for the media rights cycle. The overall base price of the media rights is estimated at Rs 32,890 crore.

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates: The media rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest cricketing properties in the world, sees bidding for the next cycle of 2023-2027 from top broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) players on June 12.

The overall base price of the media rights is estimated at Rs 32,890 crore.

On February 1, day one of the Indian Premier League auction, the ten franchises spent Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) to acquire 74 players.

The bidding for the media rights cycle, which begins today, is expected to be held in two phases. Bidding for TV and digital rights will be held on Day One, while the remaining rights, which include non-exclusive digital rights and global rights will be held on June 13.

June 12, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

June 12, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates |

It is estimated that IPL media rights have crossed Rs 40,000 crore so far. This means the media rights value of the league has more than doubled as compared to 2018-2022 media rights value that was won by Star India for Rs 16,347 crore for TV and digital rights.

June 12, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | "IPL is big kicker; evaluating options with right strategies,'': Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee



Punit Goenka had also said, "IPL certainly is the big kicker and we are evaluating what our options are with the right strategies.". He believes that its only when rights start that you have to pay for them, until then, they are only instruments like bank guarantee etc.

June 12, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | ''Winner doesn't have to pay money upfront until rights start'': Punit Goenka, Zee



Zee's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka during the call had said that post winning the media rights, winner doesn't have to pay any money or a large sum of money upfront. "It's only when the rights start you have to pay for them, until then are only instruments like bank guarantee etc," he had said.

June 12, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | ''Can compete with deep-pocketed, international brands'': Zee Entertainment


Zee Entertainment - one of the players participating in the e-auction for IPL media rights during its Q4 FY22 conference call had said that the company has the capability to compete with both deep-pocketed as well as international brands.

June 12, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | Winners to be announced on June 13 after entire bidding process is over


According to people keeping track of the IPL media rights auction, winners will be announced after the entire bidding process is complete including bundles C and D which are scheduled for June 13.

June 12, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | Media Rights cycle of 2023-2027 to have 4 bundles-Bundle A to D


Media Rights cycle of 2023-2027 to have 4 bundles. Check details of Bundle A, B,C, and D here:

June 12, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | Participants can make incremental bids of over Rs 50 lakh for each bid



Participants during the e-auction for IPL's media rights can make incremental bids of over Rs 50 lakh for each bid. According to the rules for bidding during the e-auction, winner of package 1 will have the right to rebid for package 2 and winner of package 2 will have the right to rebid for package 3.

June 12, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | Only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in E-auction 



The names of the bidders will not be disclosed during the process and only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in E-auction.

June 12, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

IPL Media Rights LIVE Updates | E-auction likely to go on till 6 pm today; names of bidders won't be disclosed



E-auctionlikely to go on till 6 PM today. The names of the bidders during the e-auction process will not be disclosed, and only bidding amount will be visible to all those who are participating in the auction process.