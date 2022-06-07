IPL media rights value to soar 3-4 times to Rs 60,000 crore, says Elara Securities

(Image: IPL)

Brokerage firm Elara Securities expects the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023-28 period to soar three-to-four times to Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, highlighting the trailblazing growth of the cash-rich domestic T20 cricket tournament.

IPL broadcasting rights in the previous cycle of 2018-22 grew four-fold to Rs 16,300 crore. IPL is a franchise-based cricket league of 10 teams played every year that draws cricketers from across the world.

“Cricket may continue to enjoy such sheer dominance in India, medium term, propped by large-lucrative properties such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thus, expect IPL renewal to underpin media rights growth in India, medium term,” Elara Securities said in a note on June 7.

The note came a few days after the conclusion of the 15th edition, with debutants Gujarat Titans taking home the trophy in a tournament that expanded to 10 teams. Lucknow Super Giants were the second team to make their debut this year.

The brokerage firm expects digital rights for broadcasting IPL matches to grab the headlines as it expects a premium of 100 percent from the current base. Similarly, it expects a 40 percent rise in premium for television rights for IPL matches in the upcoming rights auction.

The brokerage firm expects 6 percent annualised growth in revenue for the TV rights owner and 35 percent annualised sales growth for digital rights owner for IPL matches over the next five years.

“This in turn should massively bolster India sports media rights market. And IPL’s share may grow to 74 percent from 54 percent currently, evincing its importance,” Elara Securities said.

The brokerage also added that it values IPL teams at 14-to-15.5 times market cap-to-sales in the light of its expectation of a blockbuster media rights auction. Media rights account for 70 percent of IPL teams’ revenues.

Elara Securities sees the maximum upside for Sun TV Network-owned Sunrise Hyderabad from the renewal of IPL media rights.

The brokerage firm also said that Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore account for 0.7 percent and 15.5 percent of the market capitalisation of their parents Reliance Industries and United Spirits, respectively.

According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon's Primevideo, Disney plus Hotstar, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment-Sony India and Dream11 are among those in the race to acquire the media rights to the fourth biggest professional sports league in the world by revenues.

