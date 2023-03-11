 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ishwak Singh: The story of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai is so inspiring

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Mar 11, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

'I read Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's autobiography and read what people had to say about him. Hopefully it translates': Arjun Radhakrishnan.

Actor Ishwak Singh reprises his role as scientist Vikram Sarabhai in 'Rocket Boys 2', streaming on SonyLIV from March 16, 2023. (Image source: Screenshot/SonyLIV)

After a successful first season, the rocket men are back for the next chapter of Rocket Boys. The SonyLiv series, directed by Abhay Pannu, stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Arjun Radhakrishnan as the scientists at the forefront of India’s space programme. The first season followed Bhabha and Sarabhai as they navigated a post-Independence changing India. Along with C.V. Raman and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, they spearheaded India’s nuclear and space programmes.

Sarbh, Singh and Radhakrishnan spoke about the process of performing these larger-than-life men and what one can expect from season two (streaming from March 16, 2023) of this biopic. Excerpts:

What can we expect in season two of ‘Rocket Boys’?