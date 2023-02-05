Grammy Awards 2023: When and where to watch the event live

Grammy Awards 2023, the biggest night in music, is all set to take place in Los Angeles on the evening of February 5. The awards will be presented at 8 pm ET. According to Indian time that's 6.30 am on February 6.

Music's most coveted awards will be handed out at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Anticipation is building up about who will take home the chief awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

"Queen Bey" Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile have seven each.

To watch the big event live, you can visit the official website https://live.grammy.com/. Here, you can also catch all the red carpet looks and interviews.

Grammys 2023: Who are the frontrunners and what to expect? The Grammys' official Twitter handle @RecordingAcad will also be live tweeting the award announcements and sharing snippets of the performances scheduled to take place on the Grammys stage.

Tunisha's death appears to be case of murder, says her mother; alleges attempted religious conversio... Grammys 2023 will be hosted by Trevor Noah, former star of The Daily Show. Who is representing India this time Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej has been nominated for Grammys the third time. His 2023 nomination is for the album Divine Tides (Best Immersive Audio Album category) alongside rock legend Stewart Copeland. There are more Grammy nominated artistes with Indian connections. British-Indian artiste Anoushka Shankar, daughter of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, has two Grammy nominations this year. One is in the Best Global Music Performance category for the song Udhero Na, alongside Pakistan's Arooj Aftab. The second is in the Best Global Music Album category for Between Us. The Berklee Indian Ensemble, a group founded by Annette Philip, the first Indian member of the Berklee College of Music faculty, is also nominated in the Global Music Album category alongside Shankar, for its album Shuruvat