BTS says it’s taking a break, but label behind K-pop group claims otherwise

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced it will take a hiatus so group members can focus on their solo careers – although the label behind the group claims otherwise. The seven members of BTS, who are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy and ushering a new era for K-pop, made the announcement during their streamed annual dinner ‘FESTA’ on Tuesday, promising to return someday.

"We're going into a hiatus now," said BTS member Suga, 29, in the video that has been shared on their YouTube channel.

Suga asked the group if they should talk about why they were going into a hiatus as they sat down for a group dinner. They discussed having to deal with COVID-19 interrupting their touring plans and music releases, as well as what each one thought about their individual artistic goals, the Associated Press reported.

The group spoke in Korean, and the word hiatus was used on English subtitles included on the video.

But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they'll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time, the statement said.

This seems to be in contradiction to what members of the K-pop group told fans during the dinner.

RM, 27, said that he "didn't know what kind of group we were anymore," after their last few singles, adding later that group members were "exhausted."

J-Hope, 28, said the group "should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again."

"I hope you don't see this is a negative thing," the artist implored fans. "And see that it's a healthy plan."

The BTS ‘ARMY’ was in disbelief over this unexpected announcement and wondered if it meant the end of BTS, but band members say that it is not disbanding.

"It's not that we're disbanding -- we're just living apart for awhile," said Suga.

Jungkook, 24, said "we promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now" and asked for the "blessing" of fans.

