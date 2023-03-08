 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On his 102nd birth anniversary, a look back at 5 Sahir Ludhianvi's songs about women

Akshay Manwani
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, here are five Sahir songs that express the sad condition of the exploited woman, the tormented mother and the much-abused courtesan.

Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt in 'Pyaasa'. (Image source: Twitter/Pyaasa_Movie)

Born on March 8, 1921, the poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi would have been 102 today. Unfortunately, Sahir left us a little too early, in 1980, at the relatively young age of 59. However, his film songs, given their hard-hitting nature, continue to inspire millions even today. Sahir’s ability to articulate bitter truths in a no-holds barred manner made him unlike any other lyricist before or after him.

(Image by Government of India via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

Even within the overall body of his work, Sahir was particularly empathetic to the persecuted woman figure. This could have been because of his own life experience or just a concerned individual writing the obvious truth staring him in the face. Irrespective of the source of his influence, these songs force the listener to sit up and think. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, here are five Sahir songs that express the sad condition of the exploited woman, the tormented mother and the much-abused courtesan.

Jinhe naaz hai Hind par vo kahaan hain?’ (Pyaasa, 1957)