BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is Best Film. See full list of winners

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

BAFTA Awards 2023: 'Navalny' won the Best Documentary award, beating India's entry 'All That Breathes'.

Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20.

German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the 76th British Academy Film Awards, scooping up seven prizes, including those for Best Film and Best Director (for Edward Berger).

The biopic Elvis and tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin took four prizes each at Britain biggest film awards and precursors to the Oscars.

Navalny won Best Documentary, beating India's entry All That Breathes. 

Also read: The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front