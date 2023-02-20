BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is Best Film. See full list of winners

German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the 76th British Academy Film Awards, scooping up seven prizes, including those for Best Film and Best Director (for Edward Berger).
The biopic Elvis and tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin took four prizes each at Britain biggest film awards and precursors to the Oscars.
Navalny won Best Documentary, beating India's entry All That Breathes.
Also read: The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front
Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA ceremony held in London on February 20:
Best film
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British film
Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Aftersun
Living
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Best Director
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger
Decision To Leave - Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
The Woman King - Gina Prince-Bythewood
Tár - Todd Field
BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks
Leading actor
Winner - Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Leading actress
Winner: Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Ana De Armas (Blonde)
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You (Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Supporting actor
Winner: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Supporting actress
Winner: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Film not in the English language
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Original screenplay
Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Best Documentary
Winner: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Original score
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Cinematography
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Casting
Winner: Elvis
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Aftersun (Charlotte Wells - writer/director)
Blue Jean: Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady: Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion: Elena Sánchez Bellot and Maia Kenworthy (Directors)
Animated film
Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (through public voting)
Winner Emma Mackey
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim