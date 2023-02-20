BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is Best Film. See full list of winners

German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the 76th British Academy Film Awards, scooping up seven prizes, including those for Best Film and Best Director (for Edward Berger).

The biopic Elvis and tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin took four prizes each at Britain biggest film awards and precursors to the Oscars.

Navalny won Best Documentary, beating India's entry All That Breathes.

Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA ceremony held in London on February 20: Best film

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023 Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once Tár Outstanding British film Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Aftersun Living See How They Run The Swimmers The Wonder Best Director Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger Decision To Leave - Park Chan-wook Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh The Woman King - Gina Prince-Bythewood Tár - Todd Field BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks Leading actor Winner - Austin Butler (Elvis) Brendan Fraser, The Whale Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living Leading actress Winner: Cate Blanchett (Tár) Viola Davis (The Woman King) Danielle Deadwyler (Till) Ana De Armas (Blonde) Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You (Leo Grande) Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) Supporting actor Winner: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) Micheal Ward (Empire of Light) Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front Supporting actress Winner: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once) Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) Carey Mulligan (She Said) Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Hong Chau (The Whale) Film not in the English language Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Corsage Decision To Leave The Quiet Girl Original screenplay Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Tár Triangle of Sadness Adapted screenplay Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front Living The Quiet Girl She Said The Whale Best Documentary Winner: Navalny All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love Moonage Daydream Original score Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All At Once Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Cinematography Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Elvis Empire of Light Top Gun: Maverick Casting Winner: Elvis Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front Everything Everywhere All At Once Triangle of Sadness Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer Winner: Aftersun (Charlotte Wells - writer/director) Blue Jean: Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer) Electric Malady: Marie Lidén (Director) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Katy Brand (Writer) Rebellion: Elena Sánchez Bellot and Maia Kenworthy (Directors) Animated film Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (through public voting) Winner Emma Mackey Aimee Lou Wood Daryl McCormack Naomi Ackie Sheila Atim