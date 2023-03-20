 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Does Kailasa exist? Where is it located? Nithyananda representatives respond

Mar 20, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Nithyananda is wanted in India on several charges of rape and sexual assault allegations. He claims to have set up a country called the 'United States of Kailasa' four years ago.

Representatives of Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' at the UN meeting. (Image credit: SriNithyananda/Twitter)

Kailasa”, the fake “country” set up by Nithyananda, is operated through a group of NGOs from multiple countries, representatives of the self-styled godman and rape-accused said, responding to a question on the existence of the so-called nation.

“We are a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilisational nation and operate through a group of NGOs, recognised by the United Nations, operating from multiple countries across the world,” the press secretary of Kailasa said when a CBS reporter asked if the organisation exists as a nation, where it is located and for how long it has been a “nation”.

“It was established much in the spirit of a country like the Sovereign Order of Malta, a borderless service-oriented nation.”

Kailasa has been in news since last month after its representatives participated in a United Nations meeting in Geneva. A woman who called herself Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented Kailasa as its “permanent ambassador” at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), and was among those who spoke at the meet. After their participation became a huge talking point in India, the United Nations human rights office said any submissions by Kailasa are "irrelevant" and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts.