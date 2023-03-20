Does Kailasa exist? Where is it located? Nithyananda representatives respond

Kailasa”, the fake “country” set up by Nithyananda, is operated through a group of NGOs from multiple countries, representatives of the self-styled godman and rape-accused said, responding to a question on the existence of the so-called nation.

“We are a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilisational nation and operate through a group of NGOs, recognised by the United Nations, operating from multiple countries across the world,” the press secretary of Kailasa said when a CBS reporter asked if the organisation exists as a nation, where it is located and for how long it has been a “nation”.

“It was established much in the spirit of a country like the Sovereign Order of Malta, a borderless service-oriented nation.”

Kailasa has been in news since last month after its representatives participated in a United Nations meeting in Geneva. A woman who called herself Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented Kailasa as its “permanent ambassador” at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), and was among those who spoke at the meet. After their participation became a huge talking point in India, the United Nations human rights office said any submissions by Kailasa are "irrelevant" and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts.

Last week, a Fox News report revealed that Kailasa duped over 30 American cities into signing a "cultural partnership" with it. The report came days after Newark in the state of New Jersey admitted it was conned into becoming a "Sister City" with the fake nation of Kailasa. Besides Newark, cities like Richmond, Dayton and Buena Park have all signed agreements with Kailasa. Kailasa, reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador, has its own passport, flag and even a "Reserve Bank of Kailasa". In December 2020, Nithyananda had even announced flights to his so-called nation.

Delhi traffic restrictions today for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', roads to avoid On the Kailasa website, it is described as "the greatest Hindu nation" on Earth, a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries". Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also being reportedly investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000. Nithyananda fled from India in 2019.

Moneycontrol News