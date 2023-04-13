New Covid variant ‘Arcturus’ behind surge in cases in India

The spike in Covid cases in India is being driven by the new Arcturus variant. Formally called XBB 1.16, Arcturus is a sub variant of Omicron that has led to concerns about a fresh wave of Covid infections.
India registered a single-day rise of 7,830 coronavirus cases, the highest in 223 days, on April 12, according to the Union Health Ministry data. But health officials are asking people not to panic, noting that more than 10 lakh hospital beds are currently available across the country.
Officials sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, sources said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, mock drills were conducted this week by the health ministry to check for Covid preparedness, while masks have been made mandatory in certain places for the first time in over a year.
Arcturus or Omicron 1.16 is being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) which says it had some mutation of concern.
“It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 technical lead, during a press conference on March 29.
“It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity,” she said.
The Arcturus Covid variant was first detected in January. It has since been found in USA, Singapore and other countries. But Dr Van Kerkhove noted that most sequences were from India, where it seems to have replaced other variants.
A study from the University of Tokyo also suggests that Arcturus is 1.2 more infectious than the Kraken variant, which was the name given to Omicron XBB 1.5.
(With inputs from PTI)