Committed to maintain highest quality, FDA warning letter on Bardez plant won’t impact supplies: Glenmark

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

The pharma company said it is committed to work along with the US FDA to implement all the necessary corrective and/or remediation measures actions required in the manufacturing facility in Goa.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 177 products authorised for distribution in the United States markets and 47 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA (Representative Image)

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) strong worded warning letter after inspection of Glenmark’s Bardez-based manufacturing facility in Goa, will not impact on the existing supplies or revenues from the operations, said the company.

“The Company believes that the warning letter will not have an impact on the existing supplies or revenues from the operations of this facility at Goa,” a company spokesperson told MoneyControl.

The US FDA has issued a warning letter to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha saying it found significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceutical products after inspecting the Bardez-based manufacturing facility in Goa.

The company said it has informed in a disclosure statement issued on November 23 saying it received a Warning Letter issued by US FDA for its Goa (India) manufacturing facility following an inspection conducted in May 2022.

“The Warning Letter issued by the US FDA requires for some corrective and/or remediation measures to be undertaken by the Company at the facility,” the spokesperson said.