 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Chinese billionaire’s plan to auction ‘unvaccinated sperm’ taps into conspiracies

AFP
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui plans to auction 'unvaccinated sperm' on an online platform rife with misinformation

Fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui was recently arrested for alleged fraud

A fugitive Chinese billionaire plans to auction "unvaccinated sperm" on an online platform rife with misinformation -- a sale that vaccine skeptics bill optimistically as a chance to buy the "next Bitcoin."

The sales pitch that sperm from uninoculated men will be in high demand -- and therefore fetch top dollar -- stems from the widely debunked conspiracy theory that Covid-19 jabs cause mass infertility.

Guo Wengui, a tycoon exiled in the United States who was recently arrested for alleged fraud, is putting that pitch to the test with his much-hyped auction slated for June on the fringe platform Gettr.

"Sperm and eggs from our fellow fighters will be auctioned on our Gettr platform between June 1 and June 6," Guo said in a livestream in February.