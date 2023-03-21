 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Byju Raveendran on signing Messi after mass layoffs: ‘Unfortunately, it clashed’

Sanya Jain
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2023 recently, Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran blamed bad timing for the Messi controversy.

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder and CEO.

Byju Raveendran has addressed the controversy that erupted after his edtech startup signed star footballer Lionel Messi as its global brand ambassador last year. The Messi deal was announced just days after Byju’s laid off 2,500 employees, leading to scathing criticism on social media where people questioned how the company could afford to sign on one of the world’s highest-paid athletes but had to fire employees to cut costs.

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2023, Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran blamed bad timing for the controversy. He also spoke about the time when Byju’s was sill to taste success and he himself had to jump through hoops to catch a glimpse of the footballer.

“The deal was signed many months ago. In one week, you can't sign Messi for a partnership,” Raveendran explained when asked about the ill-timed deal. “Unlike a business partnership, it's a very different level of partnership where (he) mainly promotes our education for all,” he said, reiterating the argument he had also made last year.

“After signing him up, we have actually doubled the number of NGOs and the in-bound interest which we got from NGOs. Unfortunately, it clashed with… we had to let go of some of our team members,” said the founder of Byju’s. “Everyone talks about the 2,500 people we had to lay off during those three months, but no one talks about the 25,000 we hired during the last 12 months,” he added.