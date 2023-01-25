Bill Gates invests in startup trying to make cows burp and fart less

Bill Gates's investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) recently led a $12 million funding round into an Australian startup working to reduce methane emissions which includes burps and farts from livestock, including cows.

Methane is a byproduct of food digestion and Rumin8 is developing a seaweed-based feed that would cut methane from livestock emissions, Business Insider reported. The company plans to use the $12 million to carry out commercial trials and to develop a pilot manufacturing plant.

US Environmental Protection Agency has declared methane to be the most common greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. It is also 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere. Since livestock accounts for about 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, efforts are now underway to farm livestock more sustainably.

"The demand for sustainable protein has never been more apparent, which is why BEV is keenly interested in reducing methane emissions from beef and dairy," Carmichael Roberts, a business lead at BEV's Investment Committee, stated in a press release. Commenting on his support to innovators working to reduce methane emissions from livestock, Bill Gates said in his latest Reddit "Ask me anything" session: "There are companies making 'beef' in new ways and people working to still use cows but reduce the methane emissions. I have backed a number of innovators in this space including Beyond and Impossible and Memphis. I think eventually these products will be very good even though their share is small today."

