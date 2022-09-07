Bengaluru’s Epsilon, home to Rishad Premji, Varun Berry flooded. Billionaires rescued in boats

The incessant downpour in Bengaluru and the subsequent flooding have wreaked havoc on the lives of those living in India’s own Silicon Valley. Although the poor have had to bear the brunt of the situation, the uber-rich too have not been spared.

Epsilon--a gated community which is home to billionaires including Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Britannia CEO Varun Berry, and Big Basket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari--has been flooded.

A basic villa in Epsilon costs Rs 10 crore, reported Times Now. The price can go up depending on the size of the plot and a 1-acre plot apparently costs Rs 80 crore.

Videos of the flooded exclusive gated community have been doing rounds on social media which show luxury cars floating in the floodwaters.

On Tuesday, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal shared a video of his family and pet dog being evacuated on a tractor after his residential society was inundated.

"Family and my pet Albus have been evacuated on a tractor from our society that's now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care,” he tweeted. He also asked people to DM him if anyone needed help. "I'll try my best to help," Munjal wrote.

