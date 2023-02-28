Bear Grylls reveals new detail about PM Modi 'Man vs Wild' show

Popular adventure show host Bear Grylls on Monday recalled the recording of the special episode of “Man Vs Wild” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. PM Modi had joined Grylls on one of his adventures inside Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

“Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India.@narendramodi. Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking,” Grylls tweeted, sharing the photo of him with PM Modi on a raft.

Grylls had claimed that the episode turned out to be the “world’s most trending televised event” with 3.6 billion social impressions.

On the show, PM Modi walked through the wild and took a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat with Bear Grylls to promote the causes of conservation of nature and cleanliness.

At one point on the show, Grylls gave PM Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.

Moneycontrol News