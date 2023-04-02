Ashneer's Grover's partner in Third Unicorn began his first startup with Rs 8,000

Ashneer Grover's partner and co-founder of Third Unicorn Aseem Ghavri has opened up about his journey as an entrepreneur which began in 2009 with an investment of Rs 8,000.

"I started my first entrepreneurial stint back in 2009 while I was in my college," Gharvi wrote on LinkedIn. "Since my early childhood days, I was sure that I want to become a businessman, I think being from a service-class family and seeing cost-cutting all my life made me think that job will not help me to break this ceiling. But the million-dollar question was how to start. I had only Rs, 8,000 saved from my pocket money and the money I got from relatives at various festivals."

Then inspiration hit Ghavri one day when he spotted a cart. "One day looking at the Kwality Walls ice cream cart, an idea came to me to create a hot food cart. I designed and worked on fabrication, tested a few food products and zeroed down on hotdogs and hence the first cart was ready," he wrote. That was how Hungry Ville's Hot Dogs was founded.

Starting off as a businessman, however, came with its own set of challenges. He was hackled by the police, intimidated by "municipal cooperation goons" and then there were the neighbours.

Ankita Sengupta