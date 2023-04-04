Ashneer Grover gave me the biggest cabin in Third Unicorn office: Co-founder Aseem Ghavri

Aseem Ghavri recently opened up about his relationship with fellow co-founder of Third Unicorn Ashneer Grover. The entrepreneur from Chandigarh, who started his first startup with Rs 8,000, recalled asking Grocer for a small cabin in the office and getting the biggest on in return.

"Can we call this ‘co-founder goals’?" Ghavri wrote on LinkedIn. “'Can I also get a small cabin here?', that’s what I asked Ashneer Grover when we were planning the office layout of Third Unicorn. Fast forward to the inauguration day, I saw he has reserved the biggest cabin for me."

Aseem Ghavri also said that the gesture showed Grover's "humble and caring attitude" towards his team. "Honestly, it took me a while to process if this is really true or some prank on me," he added.

Earlier, speaking about his association with Third Unicorn, Ghavri had said, "This is truly a huge moment in my entrepreneurial journey. To work with Ashneer Grover, who is a brilliant mind and a proven entrepreneur and leader, to build something great, is a rare opportunity. I am super excited too as I and Ashneer Grover start working on building a great company.”

Ankita Sengupta