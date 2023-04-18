Apple BKC store launch: Check opening and closing time

Tuesday will be a landmark day for the tech space in India as Apple open their first-ever store in Mumbai. The store, the launch of whose will be attended by CEO Tim Cook, will be located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

As per a DNA report, the store will open at 11 am and the closing time for the store is likely to be 10 pm.

On Monday, Cook met Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran as well as Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at some point during his visit in India.

In addition to meet several corporate dignitaries, Cook also had a taste of local flavour as he was seen having a Vada Pav with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Moneycontrol News