Ananda Mahindra's latest 'Brit-Indian' humour tweet as Rishi Sunak battles to be UK PM

Anand Mahindra is back with his British Indian humour focused on Britain's Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak, or rather, his possible future front door.

The industrialist shared a photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street, the British Prime Minister’s famed residence in London, with a common visual in Indian households--several pairs of footwear left at the doorstep.

"Brit-Indian humour has gone into overdrive with Shri Sunak in the final shortlist of two. Of course the real test lies ahead with the larger mass of party faithful," Mahindra tweeted.

Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra had shared another photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street adorned with traditional Indian household elements like 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves, Lord Ganesha door hangings, Shubh Laabh (prosperity) signs and auspicious 'swastika' symbols painted in red on each side of the doorway.

“The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour," he had tweeted.



Before his spectacular falling-out with former Prime Minister Before his spectacular falling-out with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson , former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was on a rapid rise that could still end with him installed as Britain's first prime minister of colour.

It would be a historic landmark, if the Hindu descendant of immigrants from Britain's old empire in India and East Africa were to take command of the world's fifth largest economy.