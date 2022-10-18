Anand Mahindra shares thread on 10 most unexplored and underrated places in India

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a Twitter thread on 10 of the most "awe-inspiring" places in India photos of which made the industrialist realise "what staggeringly beautiful landscapes we possess".

"Share this with your friends overseas. The world has little awareness of this," he tweeted.

The list shared by Anand Mahindra consists of Kerala's backwaters in Kottayam, Ziro Valley in Arunachal Prasdesh, Loktak Lake in Manipur, Rajasthan's Khimsar Sand Dunes Village, and Damro in Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

Soon, Twitter users began to mark off the places from this list that they have been to.

Some even offered to add a few names to the list.

Others appreciated the scenic beauty that the country has to offer.

Which is your favourite pick from the list? Let us know in the comments below.