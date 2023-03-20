 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra, Prakash Padukone and Kris Gopalakrishnan in a single frame at Bengaluru coffee shop

Mar 20, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

ARAKU Coffee in Bengaluru hosted VVIP guests on the occasion of its second anniversary. The outlet is run by a company whose board of directors includes Anand Mahindra and Kris Gopalakrishnan.

(Image credit: @Manoj Kumar/Twitter)

A famous café in Bengaluru recently played host to a group of VVIP guests, including Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra, Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, badminton icon Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone.

They all gathered at the ARAKU Coffee outlet in the city, to celebrate its second anniversary. Also present at the venue were Satish Reddy, the chairperson of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and commentator Charu Sharma.

Mahindra, Gopalakrishnan and Reddy serve on the board of directors of  Araku Global Holdings, the company runs that runs the café.

 

Together with the non-profit Naandi Foundation, the company introduced to the world coffee grown in Andhra Pradesh's Araku region and handpicked by adivasi farmers.