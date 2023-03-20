Anand Mahindra, Prakash Padukone and Kris Gopalakrishnan in a single frame at Bengaluru coffee shop

A famous café in Bengaluru recently played host to a group of VVIP guests, including Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra, Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, badminton icon Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone.

They all gathered at the ARAKU Coffee outlet in the city, to celebrate its second anniversary. Also present at the venue were Satish Reddy, the chairperson of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and commentator Charu Sharma.

Mahindra, Gopalakrishnan and Reddy serve on the board of directors of Araku Global Holdings, the company runs that runs the café.

Together with the non-profit Naandi Foundation, the company introduced to the world coffee grown in Andhra Pradesh's Araku region and handpicked by adivasi farmers.