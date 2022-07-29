Anand Mahindra finds this 'primitive' device 'efficient and stunningly beautiful'

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of a mechanical device which he found to be "primitive" but "efficient and stunningly beautiful". The clip appears to be of a pounding machine powered by a local waterbody.

"In an age where we’re surrounded by electronic gadgetry, this ‘primitive’ mechanical device is not just efficient and sustainable but also stunningly beautiful. Not just a machine but a mobile sculpture," the industrialist tweeted.

Responding to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet, many Twitter users shared how the traditional device continues to be used in several regions across the country and in neighbouring nations to pound grains.

"Sir, This traditional manual pounding of rice is called Dhinki kuta rice in Odisha. Still practiced by many tribal farmers," commented Adisha (@tdccol). "This is also available in my village, Gonda, UP. This is very common old technology," wrote user Jaindra Tripathi @JaindraTripath.

Read more: Anand Mahindra offers help to Srinagar Maths teacher who built solar-powered car

"Sir in Vietnam and my home town we have these at every nook and corner," wrote Smart (@smart94962010). Another Twitter user Mohinder Pal Singh Aulakh (@AulakhMPS) commented "Good way of harnessing water energy. People have been using the same principle to run 'gharats' (flour mills). Seems the turbines for generating power are on similar lines, though refined."

So, what do you think of this sustainable hydro-powered pounding machine.

Read more: From successful business to auto driver: Why this man is Anand Mahindra’s ‘start-up hero’