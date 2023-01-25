Anand Mahindra learns of e-rupee from RBI meeting, uses it to buy fruit. Watch

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday said that he came to know about India's digital currency e-rupee during a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting and immediately set about using it to buy fruit from a vendor.

Sharing a video of the transaction, the industrialist tweeted, "At the Reserve Bank’s board meeting today I learned about the RBI digital currency-the e-rupee. Right after the meeting, I visited Bachche Lal Sahani, a nearby fruit vendor who is one of the first merchants to accept it. Digital India in action! (Got great pomegranates as well!)"

In the video, Anand Mahindra (not visible on camera) scans the e-rupee QR code from the fruit vendor before making the payment and then shows him the completed transaction. The process was similar to how UPI payments are made by scanning QR codes.

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) was started on the wholesale front between a limited set of banks earlier this month. The RBI will follow up on the wholesale e-rupee pilot this month itself, governor Shaktikanta Das had said.