Anand Mahindra asks SII to make vaccine from Ben Stokes. 'Where can I sign up for first dose?'

After Ben Stokes led England to win the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday, Anand Mahindra has left no holds barred in his admiration of the English batsman. He in fact, jokingly asked the Serum Institute of India if they could make a "victory vaccine" out of Stokes, and wanted to sign up for its first dose.

"Hello, is that the Serum Institute of India? Could you please extract some fluid from the veins of Ben Stokes and make a vaccine out of it? A victory vaccine. Because this gentleman just doesn’t know how to lose…," the industrialist tweeted. "Where can I sign up for the first dose?"

Anand Mahindra's admiration was shared by thousands of cricket fans after Ben Stokes held his nerve in a pulsating final in Melbourne on Sunday to lead England to glory. "Pretty good evening," Stokes had said in the post match presentation. "Representing your country in World Cups is amazing. It has been a good one."

Even skipper Jos Buttler has said that Stokes can certainly go on to become England's greatest ever cricketer as the star all-rounder "stands up in the biggest moments" like he did on Sunday.

Stokes had anchored England's chase against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final with an unbeaten 84 not out. On Sunday, Stokes struggled against Pakistani pacers initially but took his team past the line with a responsible 52 not out to help his team win its second T20 World Cup title.

