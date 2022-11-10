'Manner of losing...': Anand Mahindra on India's defeat in T20 World Cup semi finals

Anand Mahindra expressed disappointment after India's loss against England in T20 World Cup semis.

India’s unceremonious exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 has left the entire country disappointed. Alex Hales scored 86 not out off 47 balls and England captain Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls the team comfortably chased a 169 run target set by India in just 16 overs.

While Hardik Pandya’s 63 off 33 and Virat Kohli’s half century may have been the saving grace but the Men in Blue didn’t manage to clinch a single wicket when they bowled.

As India neared a disappointing end to the tournament, fans on Twitter expressed their dismay.

One of the sulking fans was industrialist Anand Mahindra and he expressed it on Twitter.

“It’s not the losing that hurts, but the manner of losing… The shifting winds of sport can be cruel… Well, we’ll look at it as just another opportunity to Rise…,” Mahindra tweeted with a scorecard of the match.

The tweet, with a note of hope at the end, has garnered over 4,000 likes so far.

Comments criticizing as well as praising the Indian men’s cricket team followed the tweet.

“England played well. It's a game. But India should have different teams for different formats like England. Ishan, Sanju were missed. Bowling also same players for all formats,” one comment read.

“Team India has often demonstrated the quality of a phoenix …… We are proud of our players. Yes, the manner in which the match was lost is painful,” read another comment.

India succumbed to yet another semi final loss, its fourth in the last five ICC World Cups (ODI and T20), as the Men in Blue crashed and burned to a 10-wicket loss on Sunday against a spectacular England at the Adelaide Oval.