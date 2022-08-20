60 Facebook contractors laid off at random using algorithm: Report

Facebook’s parent company Meta reportedly laid off 60 people at random using an algorithm. According to a Business Insider report, the contract workers were employed by Meta via the Texas office of Accenture – a firm that that provides the social media giant with staff in content moderation and business integrity.

This is the latest example of tech companies laying off employees and putting a freeze on hiring amid an economic downturn that has affected the likes of Apple and Google.

The Facebook contractors were informed of their termination via a video call on Tuesday, August 16, reports Insider. The employees say no specific reasons were provided for their layoffs, besides being chosen “at random”.

They were told that they would be out of a job starting September 2, while continuing to be paid through till October 3.

The report also stated that Accenture did not immediately offer alternative jobs to the workers who were let go, but they were told they could apply for any new positions that come up over the next fortnight.

The layoffs come shortly after Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg warned employees of “one of the worst downturns” in a meeting held June 30.

“Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here,” he said.

The following month, Zuckerberg, responding to an employee question at a company-wide meeting, said he had hired too aggressively and failed to account for the possibility of an economic downturn, according to a person who heard the remarks.

Zuckerberg told investors the company planned to "steadily reduce headcount growth" over the next year.

Meanwhile, Apple laid off 100 contract workers this month – a rare move for the world’s most valuable company.