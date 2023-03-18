 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube Studio now has podcast tools for Creators

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

YouTube will introduce podcasts to YouTube Music soon, and has begun to roll out tools that will help creators make them.

(Representative Image)

YouTube has now begun rolling out podcast tools in YouTube Studio for Creators.

The Google-owned content discovery and streaming platform had previously committed to adding podcasts in YouTube Music, and has now begun rolling out the tools necessary for content creators.

As reported by 9to5Google, this will allow content creators to label the existing playlist as a podcast, and a new "Podcasts" tab will be added to the content page.