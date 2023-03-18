YouTube Studio now has podcast tools for Creators

YouTube has now begun rolling out podcast tools in YouTube Studio for Creators.

The Google-owned content discovery and streaming platform had previously committed to adding podcasts in YouTube Music, and has now begun rolling out the tools necessary for content creators.

As reported by 9to5Google, this will allow content creators to label the existing playlist as a podcast, and a new "Podcasts" tab will be added to the content page.

Google says that "On YouTube, a podcast show is a playlist," and videos in that playlist will count as individual podcast episodes. The content creators have to make sure that the "podcast should only contain full-length episodes, organized in the order that they should be consumed" and if there are multiple seasons to a podcast, they have to be included in the same playlist.

The thing to note here is that not all playlists will be considered eligible to be labelled as Podcasts. For instance, content not owned by the playlist's creator will be ineligible. Creators also need to make sure they add a square thumbnail to be eligible for search cards, along with a title and description. Creators are also eligible for Podcast-specific discovery and recommendation features, official search cards, the option to be featured on youtube.com/podcasts and badges.

Moneycontrol News