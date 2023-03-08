 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube relaxes stance on 'inappropriate language' in videos

Mar 08, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

YouTube has updated its policies to be less restrictive toward videos with moderate to strong profanity

YouTube is relaxing its stance on profanity in videos after uproar in the community regarding the new rules.

The rules, which were brought into effect in November last year, treated all profanity as equal, meaning there were no exceptions or no context wherein the flagged videos would earn ad revenue.

What was worse was that it seemed to disproportionately affect gaming-focused channels that often produce videos with M-rated games. YouTube had started to retroactively apply these rules, meaning old videos that earned revenue were no longer eligible.