YouTube relaxes stance on 'inappropriate language' in videos

YouTube is relaxing its stance on profanity in videos after uproar in the community regarding the new rules.

The rules, which were brought into effect in November last year, treated all profanity as equal, meaning there were no exceptions or no context wherein the flagged videos would earn ad revenue.

What was worse was that it seemed to disproportionately affect gaming-focused channels that often produce videos with M-rated games. YouTube had started to retroactively apply these rules, meaning old videos that earned revenue were no longer eligible.

The content-sharing platform also wouldn't let creators edit the older videos to earn revenue again. The community vented its frustration against the new policies online, and it looks like YouTube has listened. Under the old rules, videos would get demonetized if there was any swearing within the first 7 seconds of the video. Videos would also get demonetized if there was a consistent use of profanity throughout.

Aegis Logistics hits record high with breakout of rounding bottom pattern. What lies ahead? With the revised policies, videos with "inappropriate language" within the first 7 seconds of the video would still be eligible for monetization, under a few conditions. If YouTube deems the profanity "moderate" then the video would not get demonetized, instead it would receive "limited ads". Creators can also swear a bit more freely after the first 7 seconds of the video without risking demonetization, but the video will still be flagged if YouTube considers the profanity excessive. Also Read | YouTube promises to help creators make more money. Here are the details YouTube also clarified that the use of music in the background that contains swear words will no longer cause the video to be demonetized or receive limited ads. The use of profanity in video titles and thumbnails will still get the video flagged and demonetized. The company said that it would review older videos that had been flagged, and will clear them if they find they fall within the purview of the revised rules.

