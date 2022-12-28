Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 launched in China; check price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 in China. The Watch 3 now comes with a better screen and Redmi Band 2 has been designed to be lighter than the previous model.

Redmi Watch 3 Specifications

The Watch 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED square display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, and up to 600 nits of brightness. Like other smartwatches, it features an always-on display.

Redmi has opted to put a physical button on the Watch 3 and in terms of features, supports up to 121 different workouts modes, features SpO2 and hear-rate monitors, and has GPS navigation support.

The Watch 3 will allow you to take calls but it will need to be paired with a phone, it does not offer stand alone call functionality. It has been rated 5ATM for water-resistance, which means it can last up to 50 meters in water.

The Redmi Watch 3 has been priced at CNY 499 (About Rs 6,000) in China, and has two color variants to choose from - Black and White.

Redmi Band 2 Specifications Redmi Band 2 sports a 1.47-inch display, that Xiaomi says is 76% larger than the original. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, along with a menstrual cycle tracker, and offers up to 30 exercise models to choose from. Xiaomi says that the battery on the band can last up six days with heavy usage, and up to fourteen days with moderate or light usage. The Band 2 has been priced at CNY 159 (About Rs 2,000) in China and comes in Green, Pink Gold, Black, Light Blue, Dark Green and White color variants to choose from.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE