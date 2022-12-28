 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 launched in China; check price, specifications

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Xiaomi Watch 3 comes with an SpO2 meter and the Band 2 has 30 exercise modes

(Image Courtesy: Redmi)

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 in China. The Watch 3 now comes with a better screen and Redmi Band 2 has been designed to be lighter than the previous model.

Redmi Watch 3 Specifications

The Watch 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED square display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, and up to 600 nits of brightness. Like other smartwatches, it features an always-on display.

Redmi has opted to put a physical button on the Watch 3 and in terms of features, supports up to 121 different workouts modes, features SpO2 and hear-rate monitors, and has GPS navigation support.

The Watch 3 will allow you to take calls but it will need to be paired with a phone, it does not offer stand alone call functionality. It has been rated 5ATM for water-resistance, which means it can last up to 50 meters in water.

The Redmi Watch 3 has been priced at CNY 499 (About Rs 6,000) in China, and has two color variants to choose from - Black and White.