Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz 2.5K OLED Display

Just a day after the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi has now unveiled a flagship foldable smartphone of its own. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB option that costs CNY 9,999 (Roughly Rs 1,18,000) and CNY 11,999 (Roughly Rs 1,41,700), respectively. The company is yet to confirm the availability of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 outside China.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The company’s latest foldable also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also comes with dual-speakers and X-axis haptic motors. It runs on MIUI 13-based Android 12 out of the box.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 boasts a horizontally aligned triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The main camera is also paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and an 8 MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The rear camera setup supports Dolby Vision HDR format recording as well as 8K video. The camera colour tunning has been done in partnership with Lecia. The front camera boasts a 20 MP camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 sports a large 8.2-inch ECO OLED display with a 2.5K resolution. The panel has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The second screen on the outside uses a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Both screens support Dolby Vision, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and TrueColour.