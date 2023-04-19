Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China, comes with Leica-branded four camera module

Xiaomi has launched the 13 Ultra smartphone in China, following multiple rumors and leaks of the handset's specifications.

The device has four Leica-branded cameras on the back, features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and has a 2K display with up to 2600 nits of brightness.

The phone also touts a 'Hibernation mode', which Xiaomi says will optimise battery use when the charge falls to 1%.

The phone is available in three storage configurations. The Ultra with 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage will cost you CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 70,000), the 16GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 77,000), and the high-end 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 7,299 (approx. Rs 87,000).

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Specifications The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, making it the brightest display on a smartphone yet. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. The main attraction, however, are the four Leica branded cameras that cover the 12mm, 23mm, 75mm and 120mm focal lengths. Besides that, the primary camera has a 50-megapixel resolution with a 23mm one inch Sony IMX989 sensor, that is only the second of its kind on a smartphone. Users will also be able to toggle between f/1.9 and f/4.0 for variable apertures. Also Read | Best flagship smartphones of 2023: iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 or Google Pixel? The remaining three cameras are also 50-megapixel but with Sony's IMX858 1/2.51-inch sensors. All three cameras come with customized lenses from Leica, and offer 12mm ultra-wide, 120mm 5X periscope zoom and 75mm 3.2X zoom. The front-facing camera is 32-megapixel. The rest of the hardware touts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The 13 Ultra has support for USB 3.2 with 5Gbps of transfer speed and can drive an external 4K 60Hz display with the phone's DisplayPort.

Moneycontrol News