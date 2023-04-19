 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China, comes with Leica-branded four camera module

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes in three storage and RAM configurations.

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the 13 Ultra smartphone in China, following multiple rumors and leaks of the handset's specifications.

The device has four Leica-branded cameras on the back, features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and has a 2K display with up to 2600 nits of brightness.

The phone also touts a 'Hibernation mode', which Xiaomi says will optimise battery use when the charge falls to 1%.

