Xiaomi 13 Pro launching in India, globally today: How to watch the livestream? What to expect?

Carlsen Martin
Feb 26, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500). However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could start anywhere under Rs 70,000.

The Xiaomi 13 series is getting its global debut later today, ahead of the MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 series was first unveiled in China back in December, although only the 13 Pro model is expected to hit Indian and international markets. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also showcase the brand’s partnership with Leica for the camera tuning on the device.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is launching in Indian and global markets today, February 26, at 08:30 pm (IST) or 03:00 pm (GMT). Xiaomi’s 13 Pro event will be livestreamed on the company’s official social media platforms.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India (Expected)