Xiaomi 13 Pro launching in India, globally today: How to watch the livestream? What to expect?

The Xiaomi 13 series is getting its global debut later today, ahead of the MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 series was first unveiled in China back in December, although only the 13 Pro model is expected to hit Indian and international markets. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also showcase the brand’s partnership with Leica for the camera tuning on the device.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is launching in Indian and global markets today, February 26, at 08:30 pm (IST) or 03:00 pm (GMT). Xiaomi’s 13 Pro event will be livestreamed on the company’s official social media platforms.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The Xiaomi 13 series was unveiled in China towards the end of 2022, debuting among the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500). However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could fall anywhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India with a starting price of Rs 62,999 but is currently available for as low as Rs 55,999. Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box. The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 Curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Xiaomi has also updated the telephoto camera on the 13 Pro, opting for a 50 MP sensor with a 3x optical zoom and Leica's Floating Lens element. Lastly, there's a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. Up front, there's a 32 MP selfie camera.

