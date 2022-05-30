WWDC 2022 | Here's what to expect this year at Apple's product announcements, iOS, macOS and more



Apple will soon play host to its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting on June 6, 2022.

The Cupertino technology giant is expected to make announcements on upcoming software updates for its major operating systems, and according to some rumors may also announce hardware at the event.

Here is a quick look at what to expect from this year's WWDC 2022.

Operating system updates - iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16

Apple will announce a ton of new updates for the major operating systems that power its devices. According to leaks and rumors, Apple will not be making major aesthetic overhauls with iOS 16. Instead, the company will focus on adding several new ways to interact with the operating system itself, but details are relatively scant at this point.

It is also expected to make significant changes and improvements to Notification controls and health tracking.

Journalist Mark Gurman has reported that iPadOS 16 will have new multitasking features. It might also have a new interface for multitasking in the works.

Apple might potentially bridge the gap between macOS and other operating systems, by borrowing features from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. There will also be several improvements and optimizations made throughout the operating system.

The company might introduce a new power saving feature to watchOS 9, that reduces power consumption for battery life. There might also be updates that add new workout types and detailed metrics for its app. Besides that, expect new watch faces.

There is nothing concrete on what the updates to tvOS 16 could be but going by the company's track record, they won't be major front-facing updates. Most of them are expected to be improvements and optimizations.

Apple may announce new hardware?

A lot of rumors have pointed out that Apple may announce new hardware at the event, specifically the iMac Pro, which has been rumored about for a while now.

There might also be a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, both of which will be redesigned and feature Apple's new M2 chipsets.