WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture video calls on iOS

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a picture-in-picture feature for video calls on iOS.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform was testing the feature in December last year with select WhatsApp Beta users.

The feature is meant to allow users to multi-task during a video call. It allows you to minimize your call window, and access other apps during the call. Your call will be placed at the bottom corner of the screen, in a small floating window, that can be full screen again by tapping on it.

Moneycontrol News