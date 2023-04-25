WhatsApp now lets you access the same account on up to four phones

Meta-owned WhatsApp will now allow users to log into the same account on up to four phones, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on April 25, thereby fulfilling a long-requested feature addition to the messaging application.

The feature builds up on WhatsApp's multi-device offering that was introduced last year, allowing users to access their account across multiple platforms such as web browsers, tablets and desktops.

WhatsApp said it has started rolling out this feature to users across the world and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

This feature will enable users to switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off earlier, the company said.

Vikas SN