WhatsApp may soon allow you to link multiple devices to the same account

WhatsApp is working on a feature, that will allow users to link multiple mobile devices to the same account. Currently, you can only do this for syncing with the service's web/desktop client.

The feature was spotted in beta by WABetaInfo, and allows users to register another mobile device as a "companion". Users can navigate to settings, and then select "Register Device as Companion," to begin the process.

It appears WhatsApp will then generate a QR code, that can be scanned on your companion device. Once linked, both devices will share messages from the same account. WABetaInfo says that the feature might be expanded in the future, to allow you to link Android tablets on the same account as well.

So far, no details have been shared by WhatsApp beyond the leak, and there is currently no release date. WABetaInfo believes that WhatsApp will enable the feature for everyone on launch.

Besides this, WhatsApp has announced that it will be rolling out cashback incentives for its peer-to-peer payments service in India.

The Meta owned company recently won government approval to add another 100 million users for its UPI-based payments service. It has said that the new incentives will go live before the end of May, and the company will offer up to Rs 33 for transactions done through its payments platform.