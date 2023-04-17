WhatsApp may allow adding descriptors to forwarded messages

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users add descriptions to the messages, pictures or any other content that they forward.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is testing the feature in the latest beta for Android (version 2.23.8.22) on the Google Play Store. Users will be able to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs and documents.

Users can choose to either retain the caption for a forwarded message or edit it and include their own description, WABetaInfo which reports on latest WhatsApp developments said. This is useful in cases where captions for messages don't accurately describe the context or are intentionally deceptive.

Also Read | Meta testing WhatsApp feature that lets you share status updates on Facebook

The new caption will be sent as a separate message to make it distinct from the original message. The feature is in testing with beta users on Android, and if you want to test it, just download the latest version of the WhatsApp Beta from the Google Play Store.

Also Read | WhatsApp releases Companion Mode for beta users

Moneycontrol News