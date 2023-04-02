WhatsApp is testing a new text editor in beta

Meta is rolling out a revamped text editor for WhatsApp in beta for Android, that will let users edit photos, videos, and GIFs.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the new editor comes with the ability to switch between different font styles with a tap.

While it was possible to select fonts before, WhatsApp has made the process much simpler, and quicker by displaying all the font options on top of the keyboard.

Users can now realign text to the centre, left or right, and change the background colour of the text. Some new fonts are also available, such as Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, Morning Breeze and more.

Moneycontrol News