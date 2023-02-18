 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y56 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 13

Carlsen Martin
Feb 18, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

The Vivo Y56 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Vivo recently dropped a new affordable 5G smartphone in India. The Vivo Y56 5G is the latest dropped under the radar and joins the ranks of the company’s affordable Y series. The Vivo Y56 5G features a large battery, MediaTek chipset, ‘Super Night Camera’, and an Full HD+ display.

Vivo Y56 Price in India

The Vivo Y56 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo Y56 5G if offered in Orange Shimmer and Black Engine colours. The handset can be purchased from Vivo’s Store and other retail outlets across India.

Vivo Y56 Specifications