 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo V27e launched with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 64 MP Main Camera with OIS

Carlsen Martin
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

The Vivo V27e price is set at RM 1,299 (roughly Rs 23,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model.

The Vivo V27e has officially been unveiled in Malaysia. The Vivo V27 series was only recently released in the Indian market, although the line-up only included the Vivo 27 and Vivo V27 Pro. The Vivo V27e might be an exclusive for the Malaysian market.

Vivo V27e Price

The Vivo V27e price is set at RM 1,299 (roughly Rs 23,400) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Vivo V27e is offered in Glory Black and Lavender Purple colour options.

Vivo V27e Specifications