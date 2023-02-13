Vivo V27 series launch in India confirmed as Flipkart page goes live: All you need to know

The Vivo V27 series is launching in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker recently took to Twitter to confirm the Vivo V27 series launch in India. Additionally, a product page for the Vivo V27 series also went live on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The Vivo V27 series will likely feature the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. However, apart from confirming the launch of the Vivo V27 series in India, little other information is available.

However, the Flipkart teaser page does reveal the design of what appears to be the Vivo V27 Pro. It confirms that the Vivo V27 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a unique flash module as Vivo has opted for the #TheSpotlightPhone branding. The teaser also reveals a curved AMOLED display with the volume and power buttons to the right.

While Vivo is yet to provide any official details about the upcoming V27 series, the design is reminiscent to that of the Vivo S16 series that was unveiled in China back in December 2022. The Vivo S16 price in China start from Rs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 30,300), while the S16 Pro is available from CNY 3299 (roughly Rs 40,000).

Vivo S16 Specifications

The Vivo S16 features a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with the latest version of Funtouch OS on top. The handset packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. It sports a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Vivo S16 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP main camera that supports OIS. The primary sensor is joined by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera. The Vivo S16 comes in Black, Green, and Gold colours. Vivo S16 Pro Specifications The Vivo S16 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with the latest version of Funtouch OS on top. The handset packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. It sports a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Vivo S16 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP main camera that supports OIS. The primary sensor is joined by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera. The Vivo S16 Pro comes in Black and Green colours.

Carlsen Martin