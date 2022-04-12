Vivo launches the X Fold, X Note and Pad in China

Vivo has launched the X Fold, X Note and Vivo Pad in China. The X Fold is the Chinese manufacturer's first foldable device, while the X Note is a smartphone with a large 7-inch display. The Vivo Pad is a tablet that comes with a 11-inch, 2K display that has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X Fold

The X Fold is the company's first foray into the realm of foldable devices. When fully unfolded, it features an 8-inch AMOLED display that has 2K resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo says it's the first phone that comes with a 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor.

On the outside of the phone is an almost 7-inch display with its front facing camera that is separate from the main display, which has a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

At the back of the phone is a quad-camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, a secondary 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel periscope lens that has support for 5X optical zoom. The X Fold will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The phone will run Vivo's OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11. The X Fold has a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

There will be two variants of the phone available at launch, one with 12GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage, and one with 512GB of internal storage.

(Image Courtesy: Vivo)

Vivo X Note

The note features a large 7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the fold, the X Note runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and has a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. The note features the same quad-camera module as the X Fold.

(Image Courtesy: Vivo)

Vivo Pad

The 11-inch Vivo Pad, features a 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with smart pencil stylus and keyboard. The tablet will utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC, and like the other devices, will feature a customised Origin OS based on Android 11.

The tablet also has four stereo speakers, and a 8040 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. On the back is a dual-camera module with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front, is a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Pricing

The base (12GB+256GB) variant of the X Fold will cost CNY 8999 (Approx. Rs 1,07,500) and the fully-loaded (12GB+256GB) variant of the phone will cost CNY 9999 (Approx. Rs 1,19,400).

The base (8GB+256GB) variant of the X Note will cost CNY 6499 (Approx. Rs 77,600), while the premium (12GB+512GB) variant of the phone will retail for CNY 6999 (Approx. Rs 83,600).

The Vivo Pad will also come in two variants - 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The former will be priced at CNY 2499 (Approx. Rs 29,800), while the latter will retail for CNY 2999 (Approx. Rs 35,800).