Vivo Y21G affordable smartphone launched in India: All you need to know

The Vivo Y21G was recently unveiled in India. The Vivo Y21G arrives as a budget smartphone that features a MediaTek chip, a large battery and dual cameras. So without any further delays, let’s look at the price and specifications of Vivo’s latest budget smartphone.

Vivo Y21G Price in India

The Vivo Y21G is priced at Rs 13,990 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone is available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options. Vivo claims it is already available for purchase across retail stores.

Vivo Y21G Specifications

The Vivo Y21G is powered by the MediaTek MT6769 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also uses the Extended RAM feature to use 1GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y21G opts for a 13 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP secondary camera. On the front, the phone has an 8 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The Vivo Y21G also sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an additional Eye Protection Mode that reduces blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience.

It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y21G include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also comes with a fingerprint reader on the side. The phone is quite slim, measuring 8mm thick and weighing 182 grams.





