 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Valve will reportedly release a new Counter-Strike game later this month

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

The sequel to Counter Strike Global Offensive will begin beta testing soon

(Image: Valve)

Valve Software, the creators of PC marketplace Steam and the Half Life games, are reportedly going to release a sequel for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, later this month.

Global Offensive was released in 2012 and has since then been an active part of the E-sports community with events CS:GO Major championships that have prize pools of $2 million.

Also Read | Hogwarts Legacy sells 12 million copies within two weeks of launch

Over the years, rumors have pilled up whether Valve will release a sequel for the game. The latest of which is by Video Game Chronicles.