Ubisoft's new 'Ghostwriter' AI tool generates dialogue for NPCs in games

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The company says the tool will not replace writers but instead help them write time consuming 'barks'.

(Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft, the French publishing house behind game franchises like Far Cry, Prince of Persia and Assassins Creed, has developed an AI tool that can generate conversations for non-playable characters (NPC).

NPCs are characters that the player is not directly in control of, and Ubisoft says the AI tool will not replace writers but rather help them quickly churn out "barks", which are trigger interactions based on player inputs.

Ubisoft says this will allow writers to flush out the main narrative, and keep dialogue unique for each NPC in the game world.