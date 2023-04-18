Twitter will use a new label for tweets that engage in 'Hateful Conduct'

Twitter has announced that it will start adding labels to tweets it limits or restricts for breaking the platform's rules.

Starting with tweets that are limited for engaging in "Hateful Conduct", Twitter will eventually roll out labels to publicly state the violation for which the tweet was restricted.

As noted by The Verge, The company said that the label will only be applied at 'tweet-level' and the account itself will remain untouched. They also won't run any ads next to labelled tweets.

Moneycontrol News